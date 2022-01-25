2021 was thebest year ever for Xbox, that is the video game division of Microsoft, capable of beating 2020, the year in which it had already grown considerably. To analyze the numbers of the company was Daniel Ahmad, also known as ZhugeEx, who drew the conclusions after the emergence of the data of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Overall, the Xbox division produced revenues of 16.28 billion dollars during the year, with a growth of 17.7% compared to the previous year.

Hardware revenues were $ 3.7 billion (+ 63.3%), with Series S doing better than expected, easing demand for Xbox Series X, unsatisfied with inventory problems. It should be noted that in 2021 Microsoft sold almost only the latest generation consoles, as the production of the Xbox One was stopped the previous year. In total, Ahmad has calculated that the installed base of the new Xbox Series should be around 12 million units.

The revenues of the sector Contents and ServicesInstead, they were $ 12.6 billion (+ 8.8%) and accounted for 77% of Xbox’s revenues. To do better were the first party titles and the Xbox Game Pass, which showed a big growth compared to the previous year. Sales of third-party titles, on the other hand, fell.