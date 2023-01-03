As COVID cases are on the rise across China and other countries around the world, another new variant is also rapidly spreading, the XBB variant; this new variant is a subvariant of Omicron, and it emerged in India last August and has since spread around the world.

According to some data disclosed by the US government, a large number of COVID-19 cases in the country have been caused by this subvariant and its cousin XBB.1.5, but what exactly is this variant, which experts have defined as: “it could be the new variant to watch out for… in 2023”.

First, as already mentioned, XBB is a subvariant of our old friend Omicron, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is “a recombinant of the subline BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75”, which means that it contains genetic information from both versions of the virus.

As for XBB.1.5 instead, this is a mutated version of this subvariant, which complicates the situation even more and keeping track of all infections.

Early research in hamsters, which has yet to be peer reviewed, has suggested that the new variant of Omicron may have developed immunity resistance and may be able to evade antibodies, resulting in breakthrough infections. In October, WHO echoed this, citing “early evidence indicating a higher risk of reinfection, compared with other circulating strains of Omicron.”

“Current data do not suggest that there are substantial differences in disease severity for XBB* infections,” they continued. Claims that XBB’s fatality rate is higher than that of the Delta variant or that the new subvariant is more “toxic” have also been debunked.

Where was XBB found?

Initially appearing last summer, XBB has continued to cause waves of COVID-19 in parts of Asia, including India and Singapore.

More recently, the strain has spread further: A total of 74 countries have reported cases of XBB.1, according to focolaio.info. These include Malaysia, Indonesia, China and Pakistan. The variant also reached Europe and the United States, as well as Australia.

As of December 19, 2022, 8,638 sequences of XBB.1 had been detected worldwide, including more than 1,500 in the United States. Forty-three states reported the subvariant.

For the week ending December 31, 2022, XBB itself accounted for 3.6% of total cases in the United States. XBB.1.5, however, was responsible for 40.5%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The omicron subvariants are particularly dominant in the northeast of the country, where more than 75% of cases are linked to XBB.1.5.

Across the Atlantic, new sub-variants are less common but appear to be on the rise. In the UK, about 4% of COVID cases were caused by XBB.1.5 for the week ending December 17, according to data from the Sanger Institute.

