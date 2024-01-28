In a surprising turn, Xavi Hernández has informed the team of the Barcelona his decision to step down as first-team coach from June. Xavi, in charge of the team since November 2021, expressed his feelings during a meeting with the players.
“I'm sorry you found out this way, but it was something that I had had in me for a long time and I couldn't wait any longer.”, shared the Catalan coach. Frankly, he explained the reasons for his decision: “I sincerely believe that it is the best for everyone; for me, because I am freed from a burden and for you, because you will be able to play without so much pressure”.
In a more hopeful tone, Xavi encouraged the squad, stating: “I firmly believe that we can hit the table and surprise those who already consider us dead”. Xavi, known for his distinctive football philosophy and focus on positional play, stressed that the renewal and move aside was essential for the team.
Xavi's legacy at Barcelona includes a significant transformation in playing style, returning to the roots of the culé identity. Under his leadership, the team has shown flashes of brilliance and generated optimistic expectations for the future.
For more news about FC Barcelona
Now, with the news of his departure, fans and players are faced with the uncertainty of what is to come. The departure of an influential leader like Xavi Hernández will undoubtedly mark the end of an era at Barcelona, but it also represents an opportunity for renewal and resurgence of a team looking to reinvent itself in the coming season.
#Xavi39s #words #Barça #dressing #room #resignation #I39m
Leave a Reply