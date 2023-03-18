Xavi Hernández appeared this Saturday at the press conference prior to the League Classic that will face FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday.
These are the best statements that the Barca coach has left.
What game do you expect tomorrow?: “We will try to have more dominance than in the last one. We will try to be much more protagonists than at the Bernabéu in the Cup. I suppose it will be a highly contested game. The Clásicos are unpredictable. It doesn’t matter how one or the other arrives. We have worked on many aspects over time “.
Pedro’s absence: “He came very fair. We knew there was a risk. Yesterday he suffered a bit and in these games, if you’re not one hundred percent, it’s better not to be there. It’s a shame, but the feelings weren’t good. I told him it wasn’t necessary force. It’s not a final. We’ll see if we’re capable of dominating the game. I think we’re capable of doing so without Pedri”.
Importance of winning: “Winning would be a blow on the table. It would not be definitive, but it would be a good blow. There will be points and difficult games to play.”
First Clásico at the Camp Nou: “I am very motivated. I am a very Barcelona fan, very culé. The Clásicos excite me, they extra-motivate me. In addition, the setting is very good, we have an advantage in qualifying. We are very excited to show at home. I am especially excited and I am motivated” .
Araujo: “He is very physically strong, fast. He senses the opponent’s unchecking. He is a physical marvel, he likes to defend, he is responsible, a leader. He is a world-class defender. I would say that he is one of the best in the world and having him on the team is a guarantee. He has won the duels with Vinicius, but he is a player that I like a lot, an extraordinary value that Madrid has”.
Is there an external campaign against Barcelona?: “What the president says goes to mass. I don’t want to talk about that topic. I focus on football. We haven’t talked about the Negreira Case. We focus on playing. We try to be natural with them, abstract ourselves. I haven’t had to do anything different since the beginning of the season”.
Hostile environment away from Camp Nou: “With all the hostility we experience in Bilbao, away from home it will be something similar to that. We have to close in on ourselves, be hermetic. Think about football and only think about the opponent we play.”
Is there a campaign against Gavi?: “It’s been days since I’ve seen any news like the ones from a month and a half or two ago, in which they said he was a butcher. We’re used to it. Protecting the footballer and letting him play calmly. We can’t be aware of the environment and what’s being said. He is calm. At no time does he go in bad faith.”
Win 1-0?: “But what about 1-0? Given the choice, I prefer 4-0 or 5-4. It’s hard to score goals, people defend well. It’s hard. Those who haven’t played football can’t understand what which is to have an opponent in front. Winning 1-0 is a fantastic result, wonderful. What’s the problem?”
Titles tarnished by the Negreira Case: “It doesn’t bother me. People can say what they want. I know we won legally. I never felt that I won because of the referees. If that were the case, I’m going home. Just as I don’t want them to harm me, I don’t want them to hurt me. help”.
El Clásico as a coach: “They are different stages. There is not so much tension. Now there is a lot of respect, a lot of admiration. At least from me towards Real Madrid and towards Ancelotti. We will try to win”.
Opportunity to win LaLiga: “We know that we have a great opportunity to take a step forward. We are very motivated. For many it would be the first League”.
What Madrid awaits: “I think they will be more offensive than usual. It will be good for the spectators. We want to control more than in the Cup match.”
