Xavi has done an exceptional job with Barcelona, the Catalan coach took the team collapsed on the ground and with no chance of winning anything this year and has placed it back on the path of competitiveness, being the great candidate to win the Europa League and even with options to win La Liga.
The coach has been able to give the team the style of play that distinguishes the club and has managed to recover and exploit the best version of several of Barcelona’s players, two of them Gavi and Araujo, crucial pieces of Hernández’s chess, who hopes that Laporta and his entourage do not fail in the renovations.
Xavi has made it clear that the departure of the Uruguayan and the young Spanish talent would be inconceivable mistakes by the club, for which he affirms that he has great faith that both parties will be able to reach an agreement as soon as possible, the same optimism that he does not present with Dembélé.
Xavi has not hesitated to make clear his taste for the Frenchman’s game and throws a clear flower in the garden of Ousmane, whom he considers the future best in the world in his position, although he affirms that his renewal is not something simple and that in the end, it is in the hands of the player.
#Xavis #optimism #Araujo #Gavi #reservations #Dembélé
Leave a Reply