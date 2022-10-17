Balance of Xavi in ​​his 50 games as coach of Barça:

28 wins

11 draws

11 losses

94 goals for and 51 against

Worse than Koeman in his first 50 games as Barça manager:

33 wins

7 draws

10 losses

117 goals for and 53 against

– Pedro Martin (@pedritonumeros) October 16, 2022