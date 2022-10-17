A bad week and all to the neck. Before the national team break there was no criticism of Xavi or his team, but after two weeks marked by injuries and poor play, the culé coach seems to have become the number one villain in the Spanish sports press . It is true that his figures after his first 50 games at the helm of the Barça club are not what was expected, but you have to understand the context.
Great teams are not forged overnight, if you don’t look at Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, or even Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who only reached third place in their first season.
It is more the teams that with a change of coach radically change their state of form from one day to the next, see Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, do not last long.
Xavi’s figures are not good compared to those of coaches like Luis Enrique, Guardiola, Tata Martino, Valverde or even Ronald Koeman. Said like this it seems somewhat exaggerated, but there is a word that perfectly explains this difference: Messi.
It is logical that you win the vast majority of games if you have in your ranks the best player in history. Actually most of these coaches mentioned above also had players like Neymar, Alves, Iniesta or Luis Suárez on their team.
Xavi took the team ninth last November and finished the season second. This year, despite the European bump, the team is second in the league championship with only one defeat in the first nine games.
Criticizing is very simple, and the easiest thing in this situation is to fire the coach in search of immediate results. It would also be a very “made-in” decision Florentino Pérez. Joan Laporta knows perfectly well that Xavi has the keys to, little by little, allow Barça to dream of great things again.
