FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández was without Gerard Piqué in his last game at the club after the legendary Spanish defender was sent off despite being a substitute.
The 35-year-old defender was expelled from the game in which Barça beat Osasuna (1-2) after complaining to the referee about the expulsion of Robert Lewandowski half an hour into the game.
The Polish striker received two yellow cards, much to Piqué’s annoyance, but his absence did not affect the outcome of the match; goals from Pedri and Raphinha in the second half were enough to allow David García’s first goal to be wasted after six minutes.
Speaking to the media after the match, Xavi has admitted that Piqué – who was emotionally dismissed on Saturday at the Camp Nou – would probably have come on as a substitute due to Andreas Christensen’s irregularity and Eric Garcia’s injury, but obviously that it was not possible after his expulsion.
“I was going to count on him. Andreas lacked rhythm, Eric had discomfort… and I had thought he was going to play”, admitted Xavi.
“But they expelled him as a result of the moment. We feel harmed, hence his reaction and that of others.”
Xavi also regretted the decisions of the referees, but praised the character of his Barça for pressing to get the three points despite playing almost an hour with a man less.
“We feel harmed. They are very unfair decisions. We had everything against us, because of the goal against, which was a foul. Lewandowski’s expulsion was doubtful… but we have faith, character, personality… the feeling of the team is great.
“I have conveyed my conviction to the players. It is a golden victory.”
