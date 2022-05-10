When you have three of the most important players on your team injured or suspended, as has happened to Barcelona, it’s difficult to replace them as if nothing were happening. Neither Piqué, nor Busquets, nor Pedri could be at the Camp Nou to play against Celta. All this left a conclusion, not even with casualties Riqui Puig has the confidence to be important in this team, the message that Xavi left to the youth squad was more than clear: “Riqui, find yourself a team”
Xavi was able to line up the talent from Matadepera alongside De Jong and Gavi, (it was expected), but the man from Tarrassa decided to bet on a kind of 3-4-3 and let in Aubameyang, Memphis, Dembélé and Ferrán, who had a good night, except for the Spanish. The ex-City player does not finish breaking in Barcelona and his situation begins to worry because in the national team he does perform at the expected level. The Barcelona game can be summed up in the last 15 minutes of the first half and the first 15 of the second. After some genius, Ousmane gave away the first to Memphis and Aubameyang took advantage of Araujo’s poor clearance to put up the second. With the game on track, it was Dembélé again in another individual play who shone and gave the ball to his friend Auba. Barcelona in 50 min was planted with a 3-0, leaving the turn to beat Celta, who resolved the game in eight minutes. Aspas reduced differences after an error in the ball exit and Murillo was in charge of ending the game, a foul on Memphis being the last man made the chances of the Galicians to be able to achieve the comeback nil.
