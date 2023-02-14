Next Thursday the European challenges continue for Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona, who has not had the best experience in Champions League. The last unsuccessful game was against Bayern Munich and since then, the team has worked continuously, raising certain important aspects for the development of a healthy squad. The culés are ready for the next challenge.
In Can Barca there is a need to shake off the past at the level of European competitions and this game against Manchester United could be a good opportunity, although it won’t be easy because that team has managed to strengthen itself and find a new tactical system that seems to complicate even the biggest players. Next, we will present 5 concerns that Xavi will surely have for the match against United.
Very surely, to fall against United, in the europa league, could mean a complex blow for the blaugrana fans. The spirits are good, because they have achieved a good streak in the league, but apparently the ghost of Europe haunts the Catalans and Xavi knows it. It will use all the formulas that have and will be available to achieve the objective.
One of the things that most certainly worries Xavi is the good momentum of the rival. United seems to have found with Erik Ten Hag a new game system that is paying off in the competitions where he lives. It’s so like that who has become one of the strongest rivals in the Premier League.
Another of the concerns that every coach has in the face of a highly demanding match is a possible injury to one of his important pieces. Xavi is already suffering the loss of his most offensive player, Ousmane Dembélé and surely, throughout the game against United, he will maintain the same concern for players like Araujo, Pedro and Koundé.
Ten Hag’s United has not only managed to play better, but also to get great potential from some of its key players such as Marcus Rashford. The Englishman is in a great moment and on a very good scoring streak. Very surely, Xavi will already have taken note of this issue and will address this concern with his defenders. There will be little margin for error.
The most impressive facet of the Polish Robert Lewandowski is the scorer. In recent games he has not been able to score regularly and it is important for a club like Barça to be able to define when they reach the opponent’s goal. Xavi very surely has this in mind and will seek to boost the culé scorer emotionally for this next game.
