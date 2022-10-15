Next Sunday, October 16, FC Barcelona will face Real Madrid. These are turbulent times that surround the whole of Barcelona.
Here we leave you the five concerns of Xavi Hernández for this match
It is one of the key games of the season, games like this will be key to winning the championship. Currently FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are first and second classified respectively, tied on points.
After the bad results against the Italians, FC Barcelona is a foot and a half out of the Champions League. They will seek to turn the tables and cut this bad dynamic.
They are scoring against FC Barcelona with very little, if we add to that all the casualties in the defensive zone… That is something that worries Xavi Hernández.
The Brazilian winger is a differential player, a headache for the rivals, for Xavi it will not be less.
The French striker is one of the best in his position. Without a doubt it is something that Xavi Hernández has very much in mind. Everything points to Benzema winning his first Ballon d’Or the day after the game.
