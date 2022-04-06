FC Barcelona is in the quarterfinals of the Europa League and is under pressure to be the best team in the competition. These are the 5 concerns of the coach culé:
Xavi does not have a defined forward. The players who came stomping like Ferrán Jutglá or Ez Abde have disappeared. Ferrán, Aubameyang, Memphis, Dembélé and Adama are taking center stage but without having guaranteed ownership.
As in the front, there is overbooking. The only ones who have a guaranteed place are Pedri and Busquets. Against Eintratch the doubt will be whether to go out with three or four midfielders with Gavi and De Jong as starters.
They have drawn the last four games they have played. Xavi doesn’t want to trust anything against a team like Eintratch that has just eliminated Betis from the competition. Playing the first leg away from home is a plus point if they don’t come out badly damaged.
Araujo, one of the best center-backs in the world, will have to act as a full-back again. Dest is injured and Dani Alves is not entered in the competition. If Barcelona had another central defender, they would have no problems. They are going to go to the next market to look for reinforcements in the defense.
Not knowing the future of the best player on your team is always something to think about. Xavi has to make the most of Ousmane by playing against a German rival that he already knows from his time in Dortmund.
#Xavis #concerns #face #Eintratch
Leave a Reply