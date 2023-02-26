The Junts candidate for Barcelona mayor, Xavier Trias, this week in Barcelona. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The former mayor of Barcelona, ​​Xavier Trias (76 years old), has returned to fight the person who ousted him as mayor eight years ago, Ada Colau. She says that he shows up because people ask him to, but he also partakes of it, Junts. If he doesn’t win, he won’t stay. The interview takes place in an uptown restaurant that has become his office. “Every day more people come, they even take away my favorite tables,” he says.

Ask. How do you get back on track?

Answer. Well, the truth is that a lot of work. It has changed my life: from being retired to having a busy day.

Q. He calls on PSC and ERC voters to oust Colau.

R. I feel a wave in favor. Before they rebuked me to introduce myself, now to tell me that we have to win.

Q. It will be in a part of Barcelona, ​​is it also going, for example, to Nou Barris?

R. I walk all over Barcelona, ​​people have a wrong idea of ​​what I do. I chair the Mental Health Foundation of Nou Barris and Vidal I Barraquer, with headquarters in Sant Andreu.

Q. In the upper zone it has a dedicated audience.

R. It doesn’t always go well for us, in the last ones it didn’t go well.

Q. Why doesn’t it show the initials of Junts?

R. We try to be as transversal as possible, so that as many people as possible can sign up. From the first day I said that the candidacy would be called Trias and it would be very Trias.

Q. Are you the Junts lifeguard?

R. No, I’m not anybody’s lifeguard. I am a Junts person who is enthusiastic in the sense that we are stronger and more transversal every day. It doesn’t make sense that we break a space into pieces instead of expanding it. My job is to collaborate, I don’t do it on my own, I do it because [Jordi] Turull wants it, [El ex presidente Carles] Puigdemont wants it, the people who command the party. Puigdemont was the first to tell me: ‘Trias, do what you want’.

Q. He did not go to support Laura Borràs on the first day of the corruption trial.

R. I have always supported Laura Borràs, what I do not do is go according to what anyone’s manifestations. But she knows that she has my full support and affection and I wish her the best of luck.

Q. Who was at his presentation was Jordi Pujol. Does it add up to Trias in their actions?

R. He asked me if he should come, in case it hurt me anyway. And I tell him that I want him by my side. He is a person whom I love deeply. He is the person who authentically got me into politics, he has been like my political father. It seems to me nonsense that he did not come, it is as if you told me that my wife is not coming. It would be illogical.

Q. You reformed Paseo de Gràcia and Diagonal. He took out cars and pacified. Is there so much difference between that and the four streets of the Superilla, [pacificación de calles del Eixample con menos coches y más verde]?

R. No. The problem is that now it is done wrong. We did not create the problems now. Mrs. Colau and her government do things against it. You have to do things to give satisfaction to the neighbors.

Q. Is your proposal against pollution the electric car?

R. What we have to do is that the cars are electric and do not pollute. Another thing is the reflection on what space should be occupied by cars and what space should be pedestrianized. Making life miserable for the car causes them to accumulate, with pollution, in other places. I was born on Consell de Cent street and La Superilla is a success for those who live there. It has been very good, the pissed off will be those of the street of Valencia. If it is not studied well, the traffic it generates is a mess. The cars are. They say that they will make the city so unpleasant that people will not come.

Q. Do you think that is what Colau is looking for?

R. Now that I walk through Catalonia, the metropolitan area, Sabadell, Terrassa, people say that they will no longer go to Barcelona. It is a city that has become uncomfortable. And something more serious is happening: the people of Barcelona are losing the self-esteem of the city. This is a city of international prestige, but the people of Barcelona are angry, they think the city is a mess. Colau assures that it is not true, but the perception is of disgust.

Q. If you are mayor, how will you be noticed in six months?

R. There will be cleanliness and security and we will fight poverty by creating economic activity, not with subsidies. And another thing: the transformations that have to be made, we will do them with consensus and not against anyone. Colau’s latest obsession is motorcycles, when this city needs them; we can discuss if electric, I think so, but they are necessary, this is a city of motorcycles. Another thing, the superilla of Sant Antoni, has turned out well, but the parterres are sad. There is no maintenance, it is left. How can you make this superilla and make it crap? I can’t understand it, and it’s the whole city that’s poorly maintained.

Q. With the tram finished to Verdaguer, seriously, if you are mayor you would not join it with Francesc Macià for 1,500 meters?

R. No. I think it’s nonsense and also an obsession of Colau, because the citizens in his day voted against.

Q. And will you leave this stretch unconnected?

R. I always say the same thing, who benefits from this? There is already a bus. This union is needed for the interests of the tram company, for nothing else.

Q. Would you reverse the imposition on developers of making 30% of public housing?

R. We will change it because it has been a failure. We have achieved that it is not built. We have to make a political pact so that an amount is invested in housing owned by the rental administration for 20 years, but it cannot be done in four years.

Q. Whoever wins the elections will have to agree… and whoever wins does not always govern. Who would he prefer if he could choose between ERC and PSC?

R. I am only clear with whom I will not govern: Mrs. Colau, will not enter my government.

Q. Junts is the group that has supported the most initiatives.

R. This is a journalistic thing, but it is not reality.

Q. Let’s go back. If you can score with ERC or PSC, which one do you choose?

R. Whoever adds up and is willing to support me. I can understand myself well with ERC and with the socialists, I will not put red lines. I feel comfortable talking about sociovergence.

Q. The Prosecutor’s Office requests prison terms for Antoni Vives, in relation to the works of the Glòries tunnel. He already has a conviction, but he defends him tooth and nail. Is justice wrong?

R. There are people who have an obsession with Toni Vives. I hope you get out of this innocent. He has a pact sentence for having hired a bad person. It seems very serious to me that for something like this they want to put a person in prison.

Q. If you were sentenced again, how would it affect you?

R. None. It would be very sad because he is a very close friend of mine and I love him very much and I honestly believe that he does not deserve it. The people who have persecuted him for this, the head of the tunnel works [el ex director general de Bimsa hasta que se jubiló, Ángel Sánchez], who also ask him for I don’t know what, they haven’t changed him, it’s curious. And they have done well, because he is an extraordinary person.

