Xavier Trias, who was mayor of Barcelona between 2011 and 2015 with Convergència, will run again in the municipal elections to fight the current mayor, Ada Colau, who replaced him as head of the city government. Trias will be the Junts candidate and it has taken months to decide. In the end, when it was an open secret, he announced it this Monday at the last minute before Christmas dinner in which he will communicate it to the party militants in Barcelona, ​​at the Cotxeres de Sants civic center, where some 300 militants. Upon entering dinner, almost an hour late, when asked if he was clear about the decision to appear, Trias responded to questions from journalists: “Now we are for yes.” The former mayor has been received with applause and shouts of “mayor, mayor.”

Trias (Barcelona, ​​76 years old) appears after months of defoliating the daisy, meeting with party officials, with businessmen, with personalities from the city’s social life and having made it clear that he does not want noise in Junts. Or rather, that the noise does not impact the candidacy. The political veteran has excluded from his team names close to the president of the party, the indomitable Laura Borràs (who has attended dinner in Sants); and instead it has signed the former directors Victòria Alsina (Foreign Action), Damià Calvet (Territory) and Ramon Tremosa (Business) to accompany them on a list that will also include their faithful colleagues from the current municipal group of Junts in the City Council, as as this newspaper advanced. Names like Neus Munté (who was not a candidate in 2019 despite having won the party’s primaries), Jordi Martí Galbis or Joan Rodríguez. The former mayor also demands freedom to decide with whom to agree in the event that he wins the elections. According to party rules, Trias must submit to a primary process, in case he has a rival to run for mayor.

The name of Xavier Trias began to sound after the shock caused to Junts, last May, by the announcement by the mayor, Elsa Artadi, that she was leaving active politics for mental health reasons. With the party involved in internal wars, the then coalition government with ERC in the Generalitat in crisis, Trias stood as a name of consensus and with proven experience. The former mayor tore up his PDeCAT card between September and October and chose to stay in Junts in a show of support for the party.

The irruption of Trias in the race for Barcelona turns the electoral scenario upside down. From a battle that seemed to be three (common, PSC and ERC), the approach changes completely: from former mayor against mayor. From the Trias model to the Colau model. The former mayor’s candidacy benefits the commoners, who will be able to confront a rival with more remote policies; and the socialists (partners in Colau’s government) and the republicans (who, de facto, have also been partners in approving the major mandate projects) have less prominence.

The dinner was attended by the Junts spokesman, Josep Ruis; former councilors Josep Rull and Jordi Turull and the five party councilors in the City Council (Jordi Martí i Galbis, Neus Munté, Francina Vila, Joan Rodríguez and Ferran Mascarell). Also present at the meeting were the former member of the Junts leadership, Jordi Sànchez, the deputy Jaume-Alonso Cuevillas and the former counselor Jaume Giró. The former counselor Ramon Tremosa and the former president of the Port of Barcelona, ​​Damià Calvet, also participated, two names that will be included in the Trias lists.

Rosell will announce if he appears after Reyes

With the great mystery of the municipal elections in Barcelona cleared up, the former president of FC Barcelona, ​​Sandro Rosell, also explained this Monday that he will announce if he will appear after Kings Day, in January. Rosell has stated on TVE that if he finally shows up and does not win the elections, he will not stay in the City Council. “Why should I go to waste time, warm up a chair and lose taxpayer money?”, He has responded on the program cafe d’idees.

Rosell has conditioned his decision on the approval of his family, of whom he has said that for now they are reticent and that they have already suffered a lot during his presidency of Barça and his imprisonment. Rosell’s possible electoral bet is, the former manager has explained in recent months, “a platform of expert professionals in the management of municipal policy areas, with no relation to traditional political parties or ideology.”

