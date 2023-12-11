«I am Yola Berrocal thanks to 'Martian Chronicles'. “If the program had not existed, I would not be here,” she says convinced in 'Martian Chronicles: The Reunion'. There is possibly no better letter of introduction for this ninety-minute documentary that is broadcast tonight on Telecinco, starting at 10:50 p.m. Produced by Producciones Ertal, with the approval of Gestmusic – Toni Cruz, Joan Ramon Mainat and Josep Maria Mainat, executive producers of the format, also have their place in the documentary -, producer behind the original format, the piece aims to “revisit what which was 'Martian Chronicles' from the emotion and the reunion of the Martians, with a review of the funniest moments of the program,” Yolanda Marcos, executive producer, advanced this Monday at the presentation of the special that took place at the Mediaset facilities. .

It is not an easy task. There were a total of 1,277 programs between 1997 and 2005, with 1.72 million viewers on average and a 30.6% screen share for a program as fun as it was transgressive and vindictive that, too often, went too far, which is why many television critics classified it as trash television.

«I always asked myself, but is the whole program trash TV? From when it starts until it ends? Over the years, many people have told me: 'How unfair I was in criticizing you the way I criticized you,'” its presenter, Xavier Sardà, compensated yesterday, accompanied by a good part of the Martians, about a space that had a lot of cocktails and that the same It started with a heartfelt discussion with collaborators such as Coto Matamoros or Enrique del Pozo, who interviewed Concha Velasco or ended with the surreal and intelligent humor of Juan Carlos Ortega. “No matter how hard the confrontations at the table were, humor was always present, with the idea that nothing was too important,” analyzed Carlos Latre, one of the great promoters of the revival, at his side.

Of course, the launch of this special does not seem to open the door to the continuity of a format that premiered 25 years ago and closed 18 years ago. «Here what we do is the reunion, in principle, a single night . I say in principle because if it works there may be only one other program, but I won't go back to 'Chronicles' at this point, as you can imagine,” Sardà concluded.

It will be Latre, responsible for some of the legendary imitations of the program – the witch Lola, Pozi, the Pantoja of Puerto Rico or Bea, the intern -, who will be in charge of guiding the presenter in this reunion that takes place in the same studios in which The program was carried out and in which Paz Padilla, Fernando Ramos, Rocío Madrid, Rosario Pardo, Xavier Deltell, Mariano Mariano, Javier Cárdenas and Leonardo Dantés also participated. Boris Izaguirre, on the other hand, will be present electronically since he “is finalizing his new book.”

“After eight years of struggling in that din, being able to return here and see that almost all of us get along is very satisfying,” said Sardà, who also took advantage of his intervention to celebrate that “violence is a thing of the past” and that terrorist attacks They are no longer part of everyday life. It was precisely these moments, and not the confrontations that occurred daily at the table, that made him most tense. “When you have to suspend an entire program because Ernest Lluch is murdered 45 minutes before starting, or with the attacks on the Twin Towers or 11-M… We always asked ourselves: what are we going to do now?”, recalled the journalist, who at that time changed the pace of the program on the fly, with notes on a tablet and touching his collaborators under the table. “I told everyone: 'You have to enjoy yourself and go crazy.' “The only one who had to be more or less in control is me.”

Paz Padilla corroborated it, at his side: «He knows how to see talent and makes you grow. When she touched you, he would turn away from her and say, 'This is your moment.' I have never seen that generosity again. She assures Padilla that it was in 'Martian Chronicles' where she grew as an artist and she knew that she wanted to be an actress. In space she put herself, for example, in the shoes of an English teacher who went crazy with the arrival of Ricky Martin. “They told us that they knew the program, that we could do whatever humor we wanted, but that we shouldn't touch it,” Sardà recalled. Padilla, because of her position, ended up with the singer's head under her skirt.

Television history



“While we were doing it, we were not aware of the television phenomenon that it was and that we were making history… We held audiences that will never be repeated,” said Latre, one of those responsible for making this special possible and who has thanked to Atresmedia because all the facilities have been put in place – Jorge Salvador himself, executive producer of 'El hormiguero', appears in the documentary. “I think 'Crónicas' deserved this reunion from affection and love because the format is still alive.” Not in vain, the common thread of the space is whether it would be possible to resume the production of 'Martian Chronicles' today. And for now the conclusion seems to be no. Jaime Guerra, director of Content Production at Mediaset España, present at the launch, acknowledged this Monday that “right now we are not considering the return of a 'late night' to the station.” “And why all this?” asked the always brilliant and acidic Mariano Mariano.

It is clear that there are issues that, with current sensitivity, would be difficult to deal with, although Sardà clarified. «Actually, I am not one of those who feels nostalgia for an ostensibly better time compared to the one we are living in. Yes, it is true that since the program was at that late hour of the reunion with sleep and nightmares, a series of things were allowed to be done, although there are not many things that could not be done now. And he gave stripteases as an example. «But I believe that the exercise of freedom depends on professionals. “I am a 65-year-old man and I never read anything from any social network and yet I see that now there are people who make programs and see what people write on networks and that conditions them and it is something that I totally disagree with.” , stated the person who was in charge of a program that experienced two very important television phenomena: the first 'Big Brother' and the first 'Operation Triumph', also from Gestmusic. “The La 1 program was broadcast in the studio next door and we put triumphs like Bisbal, Bustamante, Chenoa or Rosa on our set, to the annoyance of the directors of Telecinco and those of RTVE,” Sardà recalled.

Fernando Ramos highlighted the flexibility of a program in which “anything could happen.” If Bustamante had a cold, it occurred to Sardà that a hospital bed could be brought to the set and that's how it was done. Guests of such caliber as Cindy Crawford, David Copperfield, Enrique Iglesias, Tom Jones and Diana Ross also paraded for 'Martian Chronicles'.

For his part, Mariano Mariano recalled that this space contributed to “the normalization of people with different abilities. I was with canes, Galindo was small, and that was a shock. We made what they now call normalization a reality because the talent of whoever came on stage prevailed. Galindo came out and at first everyone said he was small, but as soon as you spoke you forgot and you saw that he was the moral reserve of 'The Martian Chronicles'. We were transgressors in that too. “And then, all the abnormals that were around,” Rosario Pardo said laughing. Padilla also praised his most pioneering and unique side: “Everything I did later had already been done in Crónicas.”

The special will also feature interventions by other remembered faces and emblematic figures of the format such as Boris Izaguirre, Frank Blanco, Loles León, Ramoncín, Enrique del Pozo, Pilar Rahola, Marta López, Javier Nart, Susana Reche, Toni Clapés, Juan Carlos Ortega and Marbelys Zamora. Finally, it will also pay tribute to figures already deceased such as the endearing Mr. Galindo (Martí Galindo), Rosa María Sardà, Carmen Hornillos and the executive producer and creator of the format Joan Ramón Mainat, among others.