Window, the afternoon radio program on Cadena SER, celebrated its 30th anniversary this Friday in Barcelona, ​​the city where it was born. The former presenters of the program, Xavier Sardà and Gemma Nierga together with its current director, Carles Francino, have been the hosts of a very special edition of The radio afternoons, which after decades on the air remains faithful to its original idea: to create a sound space at the mercy of the times.

On Avenida del Paral.lel number 67 in Barcelona, ​​a long line of euphoric fans leads to the doors of the Victoria Theater. It was the place chosen this Friday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the program Window of Cadena SER. Inside, the three presenters pose in front of the cameras who during these three decades have dedicated their time to a program that combines rigorous journalism with the promotion of culture, humor and the desire to give voice to all realities. social. After the photos, Xavier Sardà, Gemma Nierga and Carles Francino hug each other: “I’ve gone back to school and I’ve reunited with my friends,” says Nierga excitedly.

For Francino, current director of the program, there is no doubt: “The success of the program is in looking,” he says while pretending to be looking out a window. And it seems that this formula has worked, from Monday to Friday Window leads the afternoons with 963,000 followers, much different from Julia on the Wave (Onda Cero, 564,000), according to the second wave of 2023 of the General Media Study (EGM). This season, Francino wants to “continue broadening views and opening minds,” in what is his eleventh year at the helm of the program.

From the left, Pilar Gil, financial director of Prisa; Carles Francino, director of ‘The Window’; Jaume Collbon, mayor of Barcelona; Xavier Sardà, journalist and former presenter ‘La Ventana’, and Gemma Nierga, former presenter. David Zorrakino (Europa Press) From the left, Jordi Finazzi, director of Ràdio Barcelona and Cadena SER Catalunya; Daniel Sirera, leader of the Popular Party of Catalonia, and Miquel Noguer, director of the Catalonia edition of EL PAÍS. David Zorrakino (Europa Press) Comedian Andreu Buenafuente poses at the gala’s photocall. David Zorrakino (Europa Press) From the left, Andreu Buenafuente, Carles Francino, Gemma Nierga, Xavier Sardà and Jordi Basté. David Zorrakino (Europa Press) The journalists Gemma Nierga and Isaías Lafuente, before the program. David Zorrakino (Europa Press) The journalist and director of ‘La Ventana’, Carles Francino, poses for the media before the program. David Zorrakino (Europa Press) The journalist Gemma Nierga and the radio presenter Jordi Basté. David Zorrakino (Europa Press) From the left, Andreu Buenafuente, Carles Francino, Gemma Nierga, Jordi Basté and Xavier Sardà. David Zorrakino (Europa Press) The journalist Gemma Nierga and the broadcast director of Cadena SER, Sira Fernández, pose together before the gala. David Zorrakino (Europa Press) The director of Ràdio Barcelona and Cadena SER Catalunya, Jordi Finazzi, and the spokesperson for the ‘Govern’ of Catalonia, Patricia Platja. David Zorrakino (Europa Press) Journalist Carles Francino hugs radio presenter Jordi Basté. David Zorrakino (Europa Press)

Among the first to arrive, the presenter of the Day by dayÀngels Barceló, the leader of the weekends in Let’s Live It’s Two Days, Javier del Pino, and historical collaborators of the program such as the writer and journalist Juan José Millás, the journalist Isaías La Fuente, the comedian and presenter Andreu Buenafuente or the presenter and journalist Boris Izaguirre. Isaías Lafuente, who heads the linguistic surveillance unit of Window, He happily celebrates these three decades of “learning” and assures that his space has a long way to go “because errors will always exist,” although he does not promise to be the one in charge of collecting them for another 20 years.

Boris Izaguirre believes that the strength of Window is at his age, “having been born in 1993 and, since then, growing and consolidating as a program with an always young spirit,” he admits after fondly remembering the time in which he participated daily in the program under the orders of Gemma Nierga .

The chain stories of mondaysThe Television Window of Tuesdays, Everything on the radio, It turns out that it is not little or the old one Gathering of wise men They are some of the “essentials” of Ana, Florencia or María Dolores, who have been listening to the program every day for between 20 and 25 years and who this Friday traveled to Barcelona “to see Window”. They have waited excitedly for their turn to enter the theater.

At 4:00 p.m. sharp, Sardà (creator of the program), Francino, Nierga, Isaías Lafuente, Boris Izaguirre and Andreu Buenafuente inaugurated a very special broadcast, which Francino wanted to share and thank all the listeners and the enthusiastic public. “Bona is late, now more than ever. Here, in Barcelona, ​​is where, on September 6, 1993, everything we celebrate today began,” Francino began.

Millás himself later joined the party and confessed to Del pino, his companion and boss in To live, who sometimes “fantasizes” about his death: “Many times I have imagined that you died on Sunday morning and I had to take charge of the program,” he said, laughing. Both have joined the commemoration and have participated in the special edition of All on the radio and Secondary specialists which has had the support of the full capacity of the theater’s stalls.

From the left, Andreu Buenafuente, Xavier Sardá, Carles Francino, Gemma Nierga, Boris Izaguirre and Isaías Lafuente, during the program. Gianluca Battista

The unmistakable voice and guitar of Silvia Pérez Cruz opened the third hour of the program, the live music hour. Along with Silvia, artists such as the rapper Arkano or the Muñoz brothers from Estopa wanted to repeat at La Ventana for the anniversary, to which they have dedicated a special live collaboration.

To celebrate their anniversary, the program talked about current politics or the latest cultural developments, they admired the bravery of the players of the women’s soccer team, they remembered the last 30 years and congratulated each other for the kindness of their step. of time (“for some”); but, above all, they have made a space of love and humor. He has been a Show faithful to the idea of ​​its creator: to build a conversation in which everyone, “children, old people, crazy people, prisoners, wise men” have been able, can and will be able to participate.

