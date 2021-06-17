Because of his radical statements, Xavier Naidoo’s concerts are being canceled in a row. Now his concert in Berlin threatens to burst.

Berlin – His statements have been causing an uproar for months. Especially on the social media platform Telegram, the controversial singer recently made headlines that did not stop at corona conspiracy theories or racist remarks. Last Xavier Naidoo even denied the Holocaust – his Berlin concert will still take place? *

The “Söhne Mannheims” singer offers enough space to attack. Like conspiracy theorist Atilla Hildmann, he uses Telegram as a means to create space for his radical thoughts. Hildmann’s Telegram channel has meanwhile been blocked*. It might not be long before Xavier Naidoo’s account can no longer be found either.

He stated there that the Holocaust in World War II was just a “fairy tale”, a “successful historical fiction”. So there are plenty of reasons to withdraw any right to appear. But why is a Berlin concert promoter still hesitating? *24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.