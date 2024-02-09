This February 14, a new Peruvian film called 'Remember me', a film that is causing various comments due to the plot it presents: a young love with social undertones. This fiction captures the romance between a young man from the district of Miraflores with a girl The Olive Trees.

The feature film starring Alec Chaparro and Soledad Quispe has been giving a lot to talk about, especially about the actor, who, although it is his first performance in Peru, in Mexico he already has a marked acting path. She knows a little more about him and his acting family.

How old is Alec Chaparro?

The young man, who is known in the Aztec country for being part of productions such as 'Travesuras de la Niña Mala' and 'Ellas soy yo', is 22 years old. Every May 1st he celebrates another year of life and this is demonstrated through his Instagram posts.

Alec Chaparro as a child. Photo: Instagram

What connection does Alec Chaparro have with Connie Chaparro?

Through an Instagram post, it was confirmed that it was not only a coincidence that they had the same last name, but that they do have a family relationship. Connie and Alec are first cousins.

In the publication made by the actress, you can read the following text: “When your chibolo cousin returns from Mexico after becoming a TV heartthrob. Congratulations, Alec Chaparro, for your job and effort, keep breaking.”

How was the selection of Alec Chaparro for the film 'Remember me'?

According to the creator of the film, Sebastián García, explained that “The casting of Alec was immediate. I saw him and knew he was the character for this film. He is very talented and, for this reason, he is making his way in Mexico. While Liz did go through a casting; She is a talented actress who graduated from the Higher School of Dramatic Arts. Why not comedy? We can make films of different genres in Peru, personally I am inspired by these types of stories.”

Who performs in 'Remember me'?

Liz Navarro as Soledad Quispe

Alec Chaparro is Xavier Miró

Carlos Vertiz

Karin Morris

Roberto Bedolla

Techi Cornejo

Controversies over the trailer for 'Remember me'

The phrase mentioned in the trailer: “The cream of Miraflores meets the deepest part of Peru, which is in Los Olivos”, has generated controversy among users, who did not hesitate to express their fear through comments because this tape can reinforce classist and racist thoughts in Peruvians.

Furthermore, they questioned the authenticity of the dialogues and actions, indicating that in Peru people do not express themselves or speak in that way.

“I just saw the trailer and I have a question: where in Peru do they talk like that?”, “These are not acting, but rather reading a role in the most absurd and forced way,” among other comments.

