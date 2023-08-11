Xavier Le Clerc (Algeria, 44 years old) does not shake his pulse. Neither to tell the story of his father, Mohand-Saïd Aït-Taleb, nor to condemn the racism and identity crisis that is emerging in France, one of the countries that he now describes as home. In his new book, an untitled mantranslated into Spanish by the publisher Cabaret Voltaire, Le Clerc follows his family’s footsteps from the Algeria of French colonialism until emigration to Normandy in 1962. His work immerses the reader in this life of cultural uprooting and sacrifice. , marked by the extremely poor disadvantages of a generation of immigrants without international protection.

The author, born in Kabylia and raised in the French city of Hérouville-Saint-Clair, on the outskirts of the town of Caen (northwestern France), currently lives in Paris, from where he gives this interview by telephone. His passions are divided between writing and the fashion industry. With his original name, Hamid Ait-Taleb, which he says he shed to leave behind identity discrimination, he published the stories Mazeltof and Requiem for a pipeauand his first novel, de gracewith his great-grandfather as the protagonist, which have not yet been translated into Spanish.

Ask. What is an untitled man? What does that title mean?

Answer. an untitled man refers to my father and his generation of immigrants who came to Europe from Algeria and other former colonies. They only had transport titles and precarious administrative titles to stay, never any real recognition of their contribution, no title of nobility, no title to a house. And yet their dignity made them somehow noble men, even without coat of arms.

Q. In the book he tells the story of his family, but especially that of his father. Why did he decide to tell his story? Is it a declaration of love and respect?

R. I wrote this book just after my father’s death, in 2020. It is, in fact, a tribute to him and an attempt to articulate our postcolonial legacy. It is as much the story of Europe as it is my personal story. My father, Mohand-Saïd Aït-Taleb, grew up during the famine of the 1930s in Algeria and moved to France in 1962, at the age of 25, to work for decades in a steel mill in Normandy.

Q. In his book and other interviews, he assures that the name has been changed. Because? As the Franco-Lebanese writer Amin Maalouf says, can identities be murderers?

R. In effect, I translated my birth name into French. The obvious answer is to stand up to the discriminations that I and so many others face. I am very proud of my Algerian roots and I hope this is not necessary for the new generations. I agree with Amin Maalouf, identities should not become dogmas, I prefer to build bridges with others. Our differences should not become walls or be a source of conflict.

“The history of France is complex, with dark parts, and it is vital to speak of its colonial legacy to educate, to appease and, finally, to collectively come out of resentment”

Q. Xavier comes from Basque and means “new house”. Where is your house today?

R. Xavier is a new house that has protected me from discrimination. In practice, I live in both England and France.

Q. Is Algerian society as revolutionary as the French?

R. Definitely yes, the country’s independence in 1962 is the result of a revolution. Algiers was nicknamed “the Mecca of revolutions” during the 1960s and into the 1970s. All the world’s revolutionary movements were represented and funded there, from Spanish, Portuguese, Latin American, Palestinian, Vietnamese, South African and Ethiopian activists to the Black Panthers.

Q. You mentioned that France is one of your new homes, what do you think of the latest protests after the death of the young Nahel by police shots?

R. My heart bleeds every time I think of these tragedies. I call for peace, mutual respect and dialogue.

Q. What are the bases of these social movements? Do you think France is a racist country?

R. I am not a politician and I do not wish to fuel tensions. Racism is a moral disease, just like homophobia, anti-Semitism, sexism, etc. We all need to remain vigilant to respect each other. France is what we make of it. Her story is complex, with dark parts, and it is vital to talk about her colonial legacy to educate, to appease, and ultimately to collectively come out of resentment. Both history and social challenges must not become weapons against our possibility of living in peace.

Q. Now, if you look back to your native Algeria, what has changed?

R. Algeria is a wonderful country and demographically young, I see a lot of bright people there and I am confident that they will overcome the huge challenges that we also face in Europe in terms of identity, freedom and economy.

Q. And in the next few years, what do you think could change? What are the biggest challenges?

R. I look forward to greater collaboration between France and Algeria, to put the past behind us, to start an era of respect and reconciliation. This is also essential to solving the migration crisis, fueled by the illusion of an El Dorado across the sea that has tragically cost countless lives.

Q. If you could only read one book for the rest of your life, which book would you choose?

R. Abroadby Albert Camus.

Q. AND An untitled man by Xavier Le Clerc?

R. This book will stay in my mind for the rest of my life.

