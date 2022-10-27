When the French authorities entered the residence of the Ligonnès family for the fifth time, they never thought they would find a macabre, shocking and gloomy crime scene: a chess game on the table in the living room, the refrigerator empty , the beds devoid of sheets, the paintings devoid of photos and some empty closets announced the discovery of a tragedy.

The answers to the questions of the neighbors who, alerted, called the Police after they noticed the disappearance of the members of this noble family, finally arrived when, one after another, their lifeless bodies were unearthed under a small construction in the garden of the house located in Nantes, France.

No one – not even the policemen who carried out an exhausting search for the family for days – was prepared to witness the scene that followed: the bodies of Agnes Dupont and her four children Arthur, aged 21; Thomas, 18; Anne, 16; and Benoit, 13, lay inert, rigid and cold in bags that threatened to be lost in the depths of the earth.

(Also read: The ‘vampire’ Peter Kürten: the serial killer who drank human blood).

Agnes and Xavier had four children: Arthur, 21; Thomas, 18; Anne, 16; and Benoit, 13.

The bodies of the dead speak and, of course, the four found in the residence of the French family were no exception. Almost everyone had been massacred to death, except for one person: Xavier Dupont, Agnes’s husband, father of the deceased youths and, so far, the main suspect in the cruel murders.

Was there premeditation in the crimes? Why kill his entire family and then vanish? Did he do it alone or did he have help to commit the murders? And, perhaps, the most important: where is it now? These are just some of the unknowns that, for more than a decade, have flooded this story in which mystery, injustice and doubts stand as the main protagonists. .

From French count to macabre murderer

Human cruelty and wickedness are qualities that are not reserved for certain members of society; ancient and recent history has repeatedly shown that anyone can become a ruthless killer. And, for example of a button, it’s Xavier Dupont, a French count who had little as a member of the nobility and a lot of bloodthirsty.

Versailles, located in the western suburbs of Paris, was the city that gave birth, on January 9, 1961, to one of the most wanted alleged murderers in the history of the French country and, perhaps, of the entire world. The son of Geneviève Thérèse Maître and Bernard Hubert Dupont, a French count, Xavier inherited his father’s noble title, but not his fortune.

(Keep reading: The fugitive murderer who fled 24 years without leaving the neighborhood where he lived).

According to the French magazine ‘Marie Claire’: “When his father died in early 2011, Xavier inherited a .22 rifle… and when managing his father’s estate he realized that there was no family money left”, so he was forced to work.

Unlike many other members of the nobility, however, Xavier seemed uninterested in French traditions; rather, he was overshadowed by luxuries, eccentricities and business, according to ‘Society’ magazine, which conducted an exhaustive profile of the alleged murderer of his family.

SELREF, a company with a secret and ambiguous purpose; La Route des Commerciaux, a hotel and restaurant guide for street vendors; Carte Crystal, a loyalty project for restaurant customers; and the Federation française de commerciaux, an organization that kept all the information needed by business education professionals in one place, were just a few of the businesses Dupont created before he apparently killed his family and vanished from the public eye. face of the earth.

Although little is known about his family background, the truth is that Dupont first became close to Agnes Hodanger – a very religious young woman who grew up in Neuilly-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris – in his youth.

(Of interest: The ‘butcher of Rostov’: the most sadistic cannibal and serial killer of the USSR).

Apparently, they had an intense but fleeting romance that led them to go their separate ways until a few years later when they met again and formed a family with Arthur, product of the casual relationship that Agnes had with another man.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly. Even those interviewed in the Netflix documentary ‘Unsolved Crimes’ – which addresses this controversial case in one of its chapters – assured that Xavier was “a very affectionate father”.

From playing with his family on the beach to hugging them and giving them their unconditional support, no one ever thought that this man who, at the time, stood as a model father, would come to commit such a heinous and unthinkable crime against his wife and those who in at some point they called him ‘dad’.

a terrifying crime



April 21, 2011 was a dark day for the French community of Nante. The night had not yet come when news shocked all its inhabitants: five of the six members of the Dupont family had been murdered in mysterious circumstances; however, that was not the worst: Xavier Dupont, the famous and bankrupt French count, emerged as the main suspect.



The windows of his chalet, which were always open, had been closed for days; the children of the area had stopped seeing the four children of the family; no one listened to the two labrador retrievers in the house and Agnes, the mother of the family, had not returned to work. It was as if the earth had swallowed them.

(Also: The story of the serial killer who became a writer and killed again).

The neighbors could not let the signs go unnoticed and, alarmed, they went to the authorities, who went through every space of the family’s residence in search of any clue that could help find their whereabouts.

It was during the fifth visit to the house, on April 21, 2011, that the disturbed earth under a terrace caught the attention of an officer. It didn’t take long to find a cement cap in the dirt and, seconds later, the most atrocious find: the corpses of Agnes and her four children wrapped in bags, with between two and three bullets in their bodies and covered by all kinds of religious symbols.

The investigations indicate that the horror would have begun on April 3, after their neighbors saw them for the last time: apparently, Xavier, Agnes and their children – with the exception of Thomas, who was studying away from home – went to the cinema and, afterwards, they spent a pleasant evening having dinner in a restaurant. Even that night, some communicated through messages with friends and acquaintances, according to ‘Society’.

She calls Agnes’s work to say that she is going to be absent due to gastroenteritis and then contacts her children’s schools. She said that Arthur had an accident with his scooter.

The most accepted theory, so far, is the one exposed in the Netflix series. Apparently, Dupont drugged both his wife and the children and waited until they were asleep before shooting and burying them in the garden. With Thomas, something similar would have happened, after inviting him home for dinner, he would have killed him in the same way as his brothers and his mother.

(You can read: The feared murderer who had to be locked underground in a glass box).

Dupont’s alibi, of course, was no less macabre than his murders. According to the investigation of the magazine ‘Society’: “He calls Agnes’s work to say that she is going to be absent due to gastroenteritis and then contacts her children’s schools. He said that Arthur had an accident with his scooter and that Anne and Benoît are sick”.

From there, Xavier undertakes a perfect escape, so perfect that, to this day, no information is yet known about his whereabouts. It is believed that the count is still in hiding and, as a supposed professional assassin, uses a new identity to avoid detection.

The eternal question: where is Xavier Dupont?



Weeks after the murder, a camera captured Xavier entering a hotel near Cannes, in the south of the French country, and later recorded him entering a forest with a suitcase. Initially, the authorities considered the hypothesis that he, perhaps, would have gone there to commit suicide; however, in the absence of a body to prove the theory, they suggested that he had been picked up on the coast by a ship that took him to another country.

“He may have financed his escape with his wife’s jewelry, which was missing from the house. Shortly before the murdersalso bought quicklime, which was later found on top of the bodies to speed up their decomposition”, detailed the magazine ‘Marie Claire’.

(You may be interested: The crimes of the ‘werewolf of Angarsk’, the biggest murderer in Russia).

In 2015, a journalist claimed to have received a letter from Dupont stating: “I’m still alive from then until this hour”; however, as with many other clues, its authenticity could never be verified.

On January 9, 2018, the Police raided the Saint-Desert monastery in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, the town where, supposedly, several faithful saw Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès for the last time. After two hours of intensive searching, the authorities determined that it was a case of mistaken identity.

For his part, Bruno Stabenrath, a childhood friend of the count, does not lose hope of finding him one day and assures that Dupont is living his life among the inhabitants of the South American continent.

An accumulation of theories, speculations and false leads that end up leading the authorities to navigate through labyrinths with no way out. The question that arises now is, will justice ever be done for Agnes and her children after, allegedly, having been murdered by whoever was her husband and her father?

Although the panorama, at times, is bleak, there are those who trust that the truth will end up coming to light.

You can also read:

The ‘vampire’ of flesh and blood who slept in a cave and attacked at night

The beauty queen killed by her husband who wanted to marry her lover

Irene Garza: the brutal crime against a beauty queen who only went to confess

The ‘challenge’ for doing the perfect crime that put two wealthy people in jail

The story of the young woman who went to meet her virtual friend and ended up murdered

Trends WEATHER