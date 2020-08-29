The Spanish Xavier Artigas achieved this Saturday the victory at the Jerez-Ángel Nieto Circuit in the first race of the weekend of the Moto3 Junior World Championship, a category assigned to the FIM-CEV contest Repsol that until Sunday disputes its fourth scoring event.

Artigas took the victory after the fall suffered by his great rival, the also Spanish Pedro Acosta, on the last lap of the race when he was leading.

Daniel Holgado was second after Artigas and Gerard Riu third, the organization reported.

Artigas goes on to lead the contest with 70 points for Acosta’s 45, who is second, waiting for what happens this Sunday in the two races that are pending.

The Italian Yari Montella won the Moto2 European Championship event, followed by his compatriot Alessandro Zaccone, who was second, and by the Finn Niki Tuuli, who finished third.

The Colombian pilot David Alonso won in the first race of the day of the European Talent Cup, with the Dutch Zonta Van den Goorbergh in second position and the Australian Harrinson Voight in third.

In the second appointment of the day, the victory went to the Italian Marco Morelli, with the Colombian Alonso in second placeand the Valencian Alberto Ferrández in third place.

The competition will be completed this Sunday in Jerez with two races of the Moto3 Junior World Championship, one of the Moto2 European Championship and another one of the European Talent Cup.