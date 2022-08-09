It is evident that the Barcelona squad is much better than what they presented last season, the team closed quality signings that will add the players who were already part of the club. However, there is a pending issue that the club could not solve and that causes headaches for Xavi, the failed signing of César Azpilicueta hits the culé coach’s plans more than he thinks.
Xavi considered the arrival of the current Chelsea player vital, because it was precisely with this intention that Dani Alves was not renewed, with the aim of signing the Spanish full-back and strengthening the weakest area of the team over the last 7 or 8 years. For this reason, the coach insists with the sports area to close the arrival of a side before the market closes.
Before this request from Hernández, the club is willing to sell Sergiño Dest as long as an interesting offer arrives for all parties involved, although this is the only way by which the team can strengthen on the right side. If the sale of the United States international does not materialize, Xavi will have to resolve with the pieces that he has within the squad.
