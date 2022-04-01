“I have a coach what he does it wonderfully and that he wants to win LaLiga more than I do”. Laporta warned this week that his coach, Xavi Hernandezhave the head title almost more than him. For the feat, impossible for many and undervalued in the bookmakers, Barça needs the 30 points. And, to win them, you need an arsenal. And Xavi begins to have it.

The Barca trains this friday at 11:00 a.m. with the return of the last internationals (Alves, Araújo, Ter Stegen, De Jong and Memphis); after the Spanish people (Jordi Alba, Gavi, Pedri, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres; more). The rest of the players wait here, with level stars who had a break from the coach (Busquets) or who have stayed working at the Ciutat Esportiva like Piqué, Adama, Aubameyang or the Dembele himself.

This is the Barca challenge. On House, the azulgrana will face Seville, Cadiz, Lightning, Majorca, Celtic and Villarreal. Outsidewill visit the fields of Levante, Real Sociedad, Betis and Getafe. In the first round, Barça dropped 12 points. He tied at the Sánchez Pizjuán, the Nuevo Mirandilla and Balaídos; and lost in Vallecas and against Betis. Yes repeat those stumbless, I would not only be discarded for the fight for the title. Even the Champions League would be complicated.

Barça, however, reaches the ‘Luis Aragonés moment’ (“LaLiga it is decided in the last eight or ten games“) very fine. Ter Stegen, dark gray all season, put out a hand before Valverde that reminded the great goalkeeper that he was; Eric Garcia It is already at the high level required to rest Piqué and Araújo; Alba is outstanding; and, in the center of the field, Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi they are very fine. Xavi also has multiple alternatives up front: Adama, Dembélé, Ferran, Memphis, Aubameyang, Luuk de Jong…, and Ansu is coming.