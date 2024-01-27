Barcelona head coach Xavi announced his departure from the club at the end of the season

Barcelona head coach Xavi has announced his departure from the club at the end of the season. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports this on social networks X.

The specialist announced that he would leave the club on June 30. “This is a decision that we discussed with the president of the club and the board. “Barcelona needs a change of direction,” Xavi said.

Xavi takes charge of Barcelona in 2021. In the 2022/2023 season, he won his first coaching titles with the team – he became the champion of Spain and the winner of the country's Super Cup.