Even in times of the World Cup, Barcelona is one of the clubs that gives the most talk during this World Cup break, starting with the culé team being the institution in the world that contributed the most footballers for Qatar 2022, with 17 national teams, a figure that had never been seen before.
It is true that this fact speaks of how large the club’s squad is, in addition to the fact that it entails a financial benefit in favor of the Catalans, however, it also represents a much greater risk of injury, since having practically the entire squad in activity, since it will have later consequences, especially with those players who went to Qatar 2022 recently recovered from injuries, as is the case with Ronald Araujo, who cannot even add minutes before South Korea and will now have an emerging meeting with Xavi.
The Blaugrana coach is already traveling to Qatar where he will witness some matches as an amateur and others within the commitment signed when terminating his contract with Al-Sadd, although, taking advantage of his presence on World Cup lands, Xavi will meet Ronald Araujo to ask him for prudence and ask him not to try to force his return to the courts, which could be contradictory and prolong his absence after the World Cup, a fact that would directly harm Barcelona. Diego Alonso, coach of the Uruguayan team, stated that there is an agreement with the culé team and if the player is not considered fit to play, he will not add minutes.
#Xavi #meeting #Ronald #Araujo
