Barcelona and Dani Alves needed each other for some time this season, for which both parties decided to unite their paths in this January market, a situation that has been a beneficial success for both, since the club obtained a reliable full-back, who also works as a leader, while the Brazilian returned not only to the institution he loves, but also to the highest sporting level, a fact that today even has him as a national team.
However, the seniority of Alves is more than a fact and the club must make decisions regarding its continuity, because although its performance has been well above expectations, the culé team is working on the reconstruction and rejuvenation of the squad and Dani does not meet such requirements.
Sources close to the club confirm that the decision on the continuity or departure of Dani Alves is completely in Xavi’s hands. It will be the coach who tells the club if he has the Brazilian or not, in case the answer is positive, Laporta and his entourage will activate the contract extension clause for one more season, if Hernández will not bet more on his former teammate team, then said clause will not be activated.
