“I’m sad, looking at the first 20 minutes I think we played with some complex thinking about the last times, last results, but when we take off the complex I think we are better and in the end we had the game,” said Xavi at the wheel of press after the defeat of his team in the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. The culé coach did not hide his disappointment at the defeat against the eternal rival but was hopeful for the future and ensures that his team is “on the right track.”

Xavi took advantage of the press conference to highlight the game played by his team against a rival who surpassed him in the league by 17 points and who started as a favorite in all the pools to get into the final of the Super Cup. If you toss a coin and it comes up heads in favor of Barça, nobody says anything, but tails have come out. I think we are on the right track, we have recovered important people today. We say goodbye to a title, but today we have removed the complexes, “he added.

Finally, Xavi wanted to send a message of support to his squad after the defeat in extra time against the eternal rival. «I have no complaint about the commitment of the players. Everyone wants to play and some are very young, they have to be stopped. It is time for the results to join us. We recovered people and now it is more difficult to do the alignment. Ferran, Ansu and Pedri have given good feelings and will make a difference, “he concluded.

Piqué sees Barça “closer to winning”



Gerard Piqué also took advantage of the end of the game to appear before the media and, like his coach, had a positive balance of the performance of the culé team despite the defeat. “I think we competed very well, even though we didn’t win. It is not the result we expected, losing against Madrid hurts but we are closer to winning, we need to win, we need that definitive step, “said the central defender.

The duel against the whites was also marked by the blackboard. Xavi took risks in search of victory and Real Madrid took advantage of it in extra time to sign the winning goal, a goal that the central defender does not accuse his coach’s approach. «It is very easy to talk about the finished game, but seeing what we have seen after drawing 2-2, competing with him as we have competed with Madrid is to leave with your head held high. Playing like this we are going to win, “he said.