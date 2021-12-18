Barça regained the path of victory against Elche after three games without a win but the triumph suffered did not fulfill all of Xavi’s expectations, far from it. With the relief of the three points, more than necessary in view of the delicate qualifying situation of Barça when the end of the first round is approaching, the coach of Tarrasa was critical of his team, not so much in the purely football and game as in the competitive nature of his team, a deficit typical of the youth of many of his players. “We have done some things very well. But we have lacked trade. Elche did not have to run or have transitions. We have discussed it. We had to make tactical fouls. With their goal they get into the game and then the 2-2, taking into account our situation, affects us “, valued the culé coach about the dominance of his team in terms of other football, something that he already criticized in the defeat against him Betis at the Camp Nou.

On the positive side, in addition to the numerical, Xavi stayed with the level of the youngest, who from La Masia come to the first team with strength and resolved the game despite their beginnings. «Gavi’s game is spectacular. Because of his ambition and personality. Having him is a spectacle: his personality, what he generates, the goal, his assistance … It is the future of the club. But not only him, also Araujo, Balde, Nico, Abde … They are the future of the team and the entity. They are a fantastic generation. At that age I was scared, and they are wonderful, “Xavi said about a group of promises that fills Barça’s gloomy present with hope.

“They make a difference, but I don’t send a message to veterans. Busquets, De Jong, Alba and Ter Stegen leave their skin on the field. I am delighted with the team, “concluded the Barça coach.