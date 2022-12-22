Waiting for the return of Koundé and Dembélé, Barcelona has practically a full squad in the pre-season work prior to the restart of the leagues in Europe. Xavi’s coaching staff is notified that he will have to face the rest of the year with the pieces that are already in the squad, since there are no financial conditions to be able to move chips in the winter market and bring reinforcements to the squad.
Despite this, Xavi considers that he has gaps within the squad that he will have to fill in to face the most complex and prolonged part of the current season and seeing that there are no possibilities of moving his hand within the market to complete the puzzle, the culé coach has I decide to nurture the first team from La Masía, taking advantage of the youngsters with whom he has worked throughout the World Cup break, among whom a name stands out, Lamine Yamal.
Sport informs that despite being only 15 years old, the Moroccan-Spanish, Lamine Yamal has greatly surprised Xavi, for which, despite the fact that the team is practically complete, the Barcelona coach has decided that the teenager will continue working with him and the first team and if necessary, it is not ruled out that Yamine could add minutes in some games of this cycle. Yamal is widely considered the new great pearl of La Masía, there is talk that his conditions are above those of Ansu and there are those who affirm that since Messi, there has not been a prospect of such dimension.
