The reconstruction stage within FC Barcelona continues. The culé team, which has already made big changes in the last two years, is still looking for a total renovation of the squad and it is expected that the following summer market will clean up the total squad that the board and the coaching staff want to reach its point final.
For this situation to be fulfilled, the team must release the ‘sacred cows’ that are still within the club, specifically Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The latter is fully prepared to leave the team in the following summer as a free agent, a fact that already has the Catalans looking for replacement options, with one in particular that Xavi loves, Martín Zubimendi.
According to information from Sport, Xavi tries to convince Laporta, Alemany and Cruyff that the best option to replace Busquets is the Real Sociedad footballer. However, the big problem is that Zubimendi recently signed his renewal with the Anoeta team, a fact that will raise his price exponentially, while within the market there are even free options like Kanté, Tielemans and Jorginho or much more accessible like Rubén Neves , although, the Barcelona coach is very clear about what he wants.
#Xavi #signing #Zubimendi #center #field #Barcelona
