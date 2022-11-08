The FC Barcelonanewly released new leader of The league, has been immersed for some time in a process of reorganization and reconstruction. Proof of this is the irregularity and weakness in European competitions, the continuous economic operations carried out by the board to revive the club (the so-called “levers” of Joan Laporta) and withdrawals such as Gerard Piqué.
In addition, Barça has made a series of high caliber signings such as Jules Koundé and, especially, that of the star Robert Lewandowski. However, the Catalan club is also betting on young talents such as pedri Y Gavi (the latter from “La Masía”).
He is also from the youth academy of FC Barcelona Arnau Martinez. The one from Premià de Dalt, only 19 years old, is the sensation of the Girona F.C. and one of the defenders with the greatest projection in Spanish football. Not in vain, Xavi Hernandez He wants to have the services of the Barcelona player as soon as possible. The young right-back would be a great reinforcement for the Blaugrana defense.
On the other hand, the hypothetical signing of Arnau Martínez fits perfectly with what the club is looking for: an economic signing – the player’s clause, after Girona’s promotion to first, is 20 million euros – and young to revitalize the club game.
In addition, the young Catalan defender does not hide the illusion that it would be for him to return to what was his home during his training as a professional footballer. In fact, interviewed last October on the podcast of The Chain BE “What T’hi Play”Arnau Martínez pronounced the following words: “Playing for Barça is a dream I’ve had since I was little“.
We will see how the situation finally develops, but everything indicates that the paths of Barça and Arnau Martínez will end up meeting sooner rather than later.
