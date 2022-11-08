In addition, Barça has made a series of high caliber signings such as Jules Koundé and, especially, that of the star Robert Lewandowski. However, the Catalan club is also betting on young talents such as pedri Y Gavi (the latter from “La Masía”).

On the other hand, the hypothetical signing of Arnau Martínez fits perfectly with what the club is looking for: an economic signing – the player’s clause, after Girona’s promotion to first, is 20 million euros – and young to revitalize the club game.