Berlin (dpa/Stats Perform)

Xavi Hernandez, coach of Barcelona, ​​​​described his club as “the most difficult club in the world,” after the criticism that his team was subjected to, despite its victory over Real Madrid at the “Santiago Bernabeu” stadium.

Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the semi-final first leg of the King’s Cup last Thursday gave his team a great advantage before the second leg, while Real Madrid did not succeed in making any shots on goal.

Xavi said: “I see that there is a lot of fuss. Barcelona is the toughest club in the world. I won 1-0 in Madrid and that is not enough. A lot of things were discussed about the style of play. If it were different, it would be a national holiday.”

He added, “There is always a lot of noise around Barcelona. We have to deal with that. We have done a lot of things right, and the rest we have to develop with. There are two titles at stake, and this is the moment of truth.”

According to Xavi, the fact that his team can win two titles may help him this season, especially after his exit from the European League at the hands of Manchester United. Barcelona leads the La Liga standings with 59 points.