«We have not won two games in the League, but we are extra motivated. The League is going for us in this game. We have to say ‘we are here’ and demonstrate our identity because we have not been at the level we want for two or three games”, stated Xavi Hernández at the press conference prior to his team’s match against Atlético de Madrid. The Tarrasa coach recognized the downturn in his team and is conspiring to “be recognizable again” as of this Sunday.

He will have to do it against an Atlético de Madrid that arrives launched. Those of Cholo have linked thirteen consecutive games without losing, they have managed to end the doubts of the first round and even arouse the praise of Xavi. “It is possibly the fittest team in the category by results, but also by game. They are playing very good football. El Cholo is doing an extraordinary job and it was not easy after the elimination of Europe. It will be very difficult, but the first round match can serve as a reference for us,” said the man from Egar when asked about the moment of the rojiblancos.

This Sunday’s match is also an opportunity for Barça to resolve the time problems it had in the match against Getafe last week. Again the Catalans will play at 4:15 p.m. and with sun, an ‘adverse’ environment that Xavi will have to face again. «I am criticized for everything, but it does not bother me. No matter how many memes they make me, the sun bothers me and the dry field does not benefit us. The question is for Quique, why didn’t he water the field? why was the field higher than usual? I will not stop until there is a standard for the surface, in all sports there is, “he added.

Lastly, Xavi spoke about a squad list in which the presence of Lamine Yamal, barely 15 years old, and the return of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong stand out. «He has personality, talent, one on one and he is strong. He is a player who can mark an important stage in the club”, he said of the youth squad, while of the latter he assured that “they are footballers who give identity and who can change the face of a team”.