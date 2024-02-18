Madrid (AFP)

Polish Robert Lewandowski returned his team, Barcelona, ​​the “defending champion,” to winning ways, by scoring a “double” in a difficult and late victory over host Celta Vigo 2-1 in the twenty-fifth stage of the Spanish Football League.

Barcelona returned to the winning tone, after its “disappointing” draw against its guest Granada 3-3 in the last stage, raising its score to 54 points in third place, two points behind its Catalan neighbor Girona II, which plays with Athletic Bilbao “Monday”, and with a difference of 7 points behind its rival. The traditional leader, Real Madrid, before its confrontation with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Coach Xavi Hernandez's team owes the victory to Lewandowski, who scored the goals “45 and 97 from a penalty kick.”

The former German star of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund raised his score to 12 goals in the league this season.

Xavi said, “I think the team made an effort and showed good commitment. My decision to leave was with the aim of achieving that, and it is going well. We achieved 10 points out of 12.”

Barcelona's victory was not convincing before its trip to Italy to face Napoli on Wednesday, in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, while Celta Vigo's balance stopped at 20 points in seventeenth place.

Barcelona struggled to impose its advantage and create scoring opportunities, and waited for the 45th minute to score against its host, when Lamine Yamal passed a ball to Lewandowski outside the area. He prepared it for himself at its edge and shot it powerfully with his right and placed it to the right of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita (45).

Celta Vigo succeeded in equalizing at the beginning of the second half with a powerful shot by its veteran captain Iago Aspas, which German international goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen failed to block (47).

At a time when the match was drawing its last breath, Yamal snatched a penalty kick, which the Pole successfully scored “97”, sparing his coach Xavi, who announced his departure from the club at the end of the season, from further criticism.

