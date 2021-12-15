A couple of days ago, Joan Laporta held a meeting with the famous agent Mino Raiola, where obviously and beyond the close relationship between the two, they discussed market issues, the strong name and the most interesting the Norwegian Erling Haaland, although , the Italian representative has under his care other group of footballers of very good stature.
One of them is undoubtedly the Frenchman Paul Pogba, who ends his contract with United in June 2022 and as of January 1, he will be able to negotiate his future as a free agent, which is why he has been linked with different teams , one of them Barcelona, although, everything indicates that the world champion is not in Xavi’s plans.
According to information from Diario Sport, of the footballers of the ‘Raiola Package’ Xavi does not agree with the arrival of Pogba and has informed Laporta, that no matter how free the Frenchman may arrive, he does not have his presence for the next season, although the reasons are unknown, we could well conclude that the technician trusts the pieces he has today, especially in the young people who shine with their own light, such as Gavi, Pedri, Nico and the arrival of Paul, who could stop the projection of any of these.

