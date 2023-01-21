The Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandezaffirmed this Saturday that he was “in a state of shock” after the entry into prison of his former Brazilian partner Daniel Alves, accused of sexual assault. But his statements, although they claimed to be neutral, generated controversy in networks.

The 39-year-old Brazilian player was fired by the Mexican club Pumas after his arrest and a judge ruled that he should be sent to jail without bail in Barcelona.

Alves, who played eight seasons at Barcelona, ​​between 2008 and 2016, returned to the Catalan club for a short period of time last season, under the orders of

“It’s difficult to comment on a situation like this, this comes first,” Xavi said at a press conference the day before his team’s game against Getafe in LaLiga.

“Like everyone I am surprised and shocked, a bit in shock knowing Dani, this is the first thing that comes to mind,” he added.

“It is a matter of justice and justice will dictate whatever, we cannot enter,” he explained. “As for Dani, I feel very bad for him and surprised and shocked by how he was when he was here with us. Surprised and shocked,” she concluded.

Xavi, on Dani Alves: 🗨️ “I’m surprised, shocked. In a state of shock. It’s a matter of justice and it will dictate whatever. We can’t go in there. As for Dani, I feel very bad for him. Shocked. I can’t say more.” pic.twitter.com/cbNPOeTdb7 — Relay (@relay) January 21, 2023

His statements generated rejection from different users on Twitter, who condemned that DT lamented the footballer’s situation and did not refer to the alleged sexual assault.

Xavi, on Dani Alves:

“As for Dani, I feel very bad for him”

Because of the girl he allegedly raped, no, he feels bad for Dani. You may be surprised but those statements are disgusting to say the least.pic.twitter.com/E6kAmeJloA — Vuthy (@vuthy1Iving) January 21, 2023

Xavi Hernández’s statements are unfortunate. The other day he defended the situation in Qatar and Saudi Arabia at a press conference, comparing the latter with that of Spain. Today, he “feels bad” for Dani Alves, a footballer who has raped a young woman. It’s despicable. https://t.co/7JW8pvvNkk — Francisco Gámiz (@fgamizp) January 21, 2023

Xavi Hernández doesn’t know what is happening to Dani Alves. Either he hasn’t heard anything or in Qatar maybe even the rapes are well seen and everything is understood. https://t.co/d5NaF8B46w — Sergio Valentin (@Sergivalentin_) January 21, 2023

Dani Alves is in jail for raping a girl in a Barcelona nightclub and Xavi, the Barcelona coach, says this morning “I feel bad for him” And what about the victim? Little happens to us in this macho world in which we live. GROSS! — Vᴀϙᴜᴇʀɪᴢᴏ (@vaquerizoo_) January 21, 2023

Dani Alves and his return to Barcelona. See also Barcelona also convincingly wins against Athletic Bilbao, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay score as a substitute

Catalan police reported that they received a complaint on January 2 from a woman who accused Alves of sexual assault. While the police declined to provide details about the case, a source close to the investigation told AFP that Alves is charged with sexual assault.

The woman reiterated her accusation before the judge on Friday, the source added. The alleged sexual assault took place in a popular nightclub in Barcelona, ​​in the early hours of December 30-31, according to information from the Spanish press.

Alves was a key player in Barcelona’s golden age, winning three Champions Leagues with the club, and six Spanish league titles. The Brazilian also played for Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus among other teams.

