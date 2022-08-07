By Rik Elfrink



Keeping all frogs in the wheelbarrow is more difficult in professional football than in a zoo. PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooij will undoubtedly have a tough job in the coming weeks to keep all his players one hundred percent satisfied. In the midfield in particular, there is quite a bit of competition and several players apply for a starting spot. On Saturday evening, Xavi Simons did that in the home match against FC Emmen, which PSV won without major problems (4-1).