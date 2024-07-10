Euro 2024 is in the final stretch. The Spanish team, after beating France, is already waiting for its opponent in the grand final of the tournament. The Netherlands and England face each other today in an exciting semi-final for the second place in the final.
The Netherlands have had a great Euro Cup so far, finishing third in their group but have made it into the top four of the tournament. They eliminated Romania in the round of 16 and Turkey in the quarter-finals to get to where they are today. On the other hand, England, one of the teams expected to win the tournament, have failed to impress and are still not convincing, even though they are in the semi-finals after going through to the quarter-finals in extra time against Slovakia and after going through to the semi-finals on penalties against Switzerland.
The game started on the right foot for the Dutch, who want to play in another final in a competition at the national team level. In the early stages of the match, there were still some who could not connect with the broadcast of the match when Xavi Simons regained possession in the opponent’s half and after a great slalom and a shot from the edge of the area that was televised into the top corner of the English goal, he managed to beat Pickford and open the scoring, putting the score in the lead.
This goal was the first goal for a young Xavi Simons in this edition of the Euro Cup, and what better way than in a setting like the semi-finals of the tournament. In terms of individual numbers, Xavi Simons already has one goal and two assists in the tournament.
