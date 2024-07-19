Ahead of the start of Euro 2024, 90min informed you of Xavi Simons’ stance regarding his future. The Dutchman is not open to returning to PSG and being part of the club’s new era without Mbappé, as it does not look promising at all. That being the case, both the French capital and the former PSV agreed to another loan this summer, where the player would be free to choose the destination club, which would have already been selected by the talented player trained at La Masia.
International press confirms that Simons has opted for Bayern Munich. Simons is happy in the Bundesliga but wants a higher level of demand than Leipzig, therefore, he has opted for Kompany’s team, who are in the midst of a complete renewal of the squad. Vincent, the Bavarian coach, is happy with the option of Xavi joining his squad as it was one of his express requests.
Although we insist that the move is to be closed as a one-year loan, everything indicates that the footballer’s future will be in Munich in the long term, this is because both PSG and Bayern are talking about a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for a total transfer figure of around 90 million euros, that is, the most valuable transfer in the history of the German team, a fact that makes clear the level of desire that the Reds have for Simons.
