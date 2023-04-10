The traditional top clubs had an easy round of play and had the big stars in Xavi Simons, Steven Berghuis and Santiago Giménez. Due to his performance against Excelsior, where his excellent assist to Fábio Silva stood out in particular, Xavi Simons got a 7.5, which further extended his lead over number two Lars Unnerstall.
Steven Berghuis showed himself again with two goals in the Johan Cruijff Arena and also received that score. The Feyenoord duo Santiago Giménez and Igor Paixão gave their club an easy evening and were also allowed to add a 7.5.
Other notable players in the weekend: Heerenveen striker Sydney van Hooijdonk who has started scoring, Twente player Michel Vlap who broke his own curse and the only Ajax player who really escapes the malaise every week, Edson Álvarez. They also received a 7.5.
Team of the Week round 28
General classification
1. Xavi Simons (PSV) 6.84 (28)
2. Lars Unnerstall (FC Twente) 6.76 (27)
3. David Hancko (Feyenoord) 6.76 (25)
4. Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord) 6.72 (25)
5. Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord) 6.68 (19)
6. Jordy Clasie (AZ) 6.65 (27)
7. Jeffrey de Lange (Go Ahead Eagles) 6.56 (27)
8. Nick Olij (Sparta) 6.56 (26)
9. Jasper Cillessen (NEC) 6.54 (27)
10. Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) 6.50 (23)
Referees:
1. Danny Makkelie 6.52 (21)
2. Serdar Gözübüyük 6.33 (21)
3. Edwin van de Graaf 6.30 (15)
4. Allard Lindhout 6.19 (19)
5.Dennis Highler 6.10 (20)
Premier League numbers
