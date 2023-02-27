In the top match between PSV and FC Twente, starting debutant and goalscorer Fábio Silva and Johan Bakayoko excelled for PSV. They received a 7.5 and played an important role in the win.
Also exceptionally high figures at FC Groningen this weekend. The trio of Ricardo Pepi, Delaho Irandust and Tijmen Blokzijl received a 7.5 for their contribution to the 3-0 win over Excelsior.
FC Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall only suffers minor damage after his team’s loss against FC Twente, but Xavi Simons came a little closer.
Feyenoord captain Orkun Kökçü has become the best player of the months of January and February with an average rating of 6.88 after eight league matches since the World Cup. The Turkish international is ahead of his Slovak teammate David Hancko. In the top ten it is Feyenoord anyway, because Mats Wieffer (shared third) and Lutsharel Geertruida (shared fifth) are also in the top ten of the past two months.
Eleven of the week
General classification:
1. Lars Unnerstall (FC Twente) 6.80 (22)
2. Xavi Simons (PSV) 6.74 (23)
3. David Hancko (Feyenoord) 6.73 (20)
4. Jordy Clasie (AZ) 6.70 (23)
5. Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord) 6.68 (19)
6. Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord) 6.65 (20)
7. Jeffrey de Lange (Go Ahead Eagles) 6.61 (23)
8. Jasper Cillessen (NEC) 6.59 (22)
9. Nick Olij (Sparta) 6.57 (21)
10. Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) 6.53 (17)
Best player of January and February
1. Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord) 6.88 (8)
2. David Hancko (Feyenoord) 6.83 (9)
3. Xavi Simons (PSV) 6.78 (9)
Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord) 6.78 (9)
5. Nick Olij (Sparta) 6.72 (9)
Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) 6.72 (9)
Jeffrey de Lange (Go Ahead Eagles) 6.72 (9)
8. Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) 6.71 (7)
9. Jordy Clasie (AZ) 6.67 (9)
Jasper Cillessen (NEC) 6.67 (9)
Referees:
1. Danny Makkelie 6.50 (17)
2. Serdar Gözübüyük 6.35 (17)
3. Edwin van de Graaf 6.33 (12)
4. Joey Kooy 6.21 (12)
5. Allard Lindhout 6.19 (16)
Premier League numbers
