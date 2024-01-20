Just like last week, half of the clubs in the Premier League are only in action, but today there are two matches in London. In the Bundesliga, leader Bayer Leverkusen visits Xavi Simons' RB Leipzig with Jeremie Frimpong. In Serie A, Daniele De Rossi starts tonight as coach of AS Roma with the home match against Hellas Verona.
Sports editorial
