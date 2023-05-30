In an interview with Sport, reported by the Spanish newspaper Marca, Xavi reduced concerns about Messi being unsuitable for Barcelona’s current style of play, explaining: “Many players have adapted to the changes we have made, and it will not be difficult for Leo.”

He added, “The presence of Messi will help us a lot. He can play in different positions, such as the middle and the 10 player who arrives to play the final ball.”

Although he is close to reaching the age of 36, Xavi confirmed that Messi can still be a playmaker and opportunities for the team.

Xavi made this point clear, saying: “We saw Messi at the World Cup in Qatar at an incredible level. I think he will remain at a good level for many years.”

Regarding the possibility of Messi returning to play again in Barcelona, ​​​​Xavi said: “I spoke with the club president and informed him of my desire to include Leo for us. I told Juan Laporta that Messi is a player capable of making a difference. He is a different and distinguished leader and player.”

And he continued, “It is difficult to put yourself in the place of a player as Messi who won everything in the world of football. I cannot be certain of the doubts that he may have or the other projects he is considering, and the possibility that the departure of players such as Juri Alba and Busquets will affect his decision.”

Xavi concluded his speech by saying: “Messi will bring many talents to Barcelona, ​​​​his finishing touch, set-pieces and wonderful goals.”