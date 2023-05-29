Xavi Hernández played 399 times with Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona, ​​but whether he will also train his former teammate remains the question. The 43-year-old coach of the Spanish champion has revealed his plan to chairman Joan Laporta for a system with the 35-year-old Argentinian, who leaves Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after two French national titles.

