Xavi Hernández played 399 times with Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona, but whether he will also train his former teammate remains the question. The 43-year-old coach of the Spanish champion has revealed his plan to chairman Joan Laporta for a system with the 35-year-old Argentinian, who leaves Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after two French national titles.
#Xavi #reveals #plan #Lionel #Messi #World #Cup #extraordinary
Moura Dubeux and Atlantica form a partnership to rent apartments on the beach
Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 5/29/2023 - 1:25 PM Share Real estate developer Moura Dubeux signed an agreement with Atlantica...
Leave a Reply