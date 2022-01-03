Berlin (DPA)

Xavi Hernandez, coach of the Barcelona football team, called on the team player, Ousmane Dembele, to do more, in light of the obstacles facing the process of renewing his contract with the team.

The 24-year-old entered the last six months of his contract with the Catalan club, which means that he is able to negotiate with other clubs to move to, in a free transfer deal at the end of the current season.

Dembele’s career has been a huge disappointment since he joined the team from Borussia Dortmund for 105 million euros in 2017, as he was able, due to injuries, to participate in only 86 matches in the Spanish League, out of 165 possible matches.

So far, since his appointment as the successor to Dutch coach Ronaldo Koeman last November, Xavi has shown great admiration for Dembele’s capabilities, considering him one of the best players in the world in his position.

Xavi still hopes the player will stay, while rumors circulate that officials at the Catalan club and the player’s representatives have hit an obstacle in talks about his contract, and the Barcelona coach wants the player to play his part in the negotiations if he really wants to stay.

When Xavi asked about the tension in the negotiations between the two parties, the coach of the Catalan team said: I am not disappointed, it is negotiations.

He added: “The agents are difficult. In Barcelona, ​​we have a clear position, and things are progressing. It is not over. I am optimistic and I hope Othman will make the effort. He has great options, but it always seems like a tug of war.”

Xavi continued: I want him to stay in the team because he is a player who can make a difference, and he can become the best player in his position. It is an opportunity for him and he should not miss it.

He said: “I don’t think he will find a place to be as happy as here, Barcelona is the best club in the world, the sporting project is much more important than the economy, and I told him that, so that’s the reason for my optimism.”

He explained: I told him very clearly that we need him, that he is an important player for us, he knows that the project is very important to him, economic matters do not concern me.