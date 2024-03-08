Barcelona (dpa)

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez confirmed that his team is still in the race to win the Spanish Football League title, before facing Mallorca on Friday.

The British news agency, PA Media, reported that the Catalan team is in third place, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid, before entering the final 11 rounds of the competition.

Xavi admitted that his team would not give up in its attempts to retain its title, and said: “I do not think that the Spanish League is lost.”

He added: There will be another opportunity to get closer to five points behind Real Madrid, and to be in a higher position than Girona. The league is not over, and we will not give up.

Pedri, the team's midfielder, will miss the match after suffering another injury. Xavi admitted that his team needs to rotate players to avoid fatigue. Barcelona's schedule is crowded with matches, as it faces the Italian Napoli in the second leg of the round of sixteen of the Champions League, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

He said: “We must take into account fatigue and the number of matches that the players play, and of course we are making some changes in the formation compared to the last match. We must think about the players, but not because of Tuesday’s match in the Champions League.”