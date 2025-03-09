In an interview with France Football, Xavi Hernández He has broken his silence on different topics around his career as a coach, reviewing some of the “mistakes” that led him to leave the bench of FC Barcelonaas well as his future perspective, since his career as a technician is not over.

“Beyond the titles, I feel proud to have trusted a new generation such as Fermín López, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Alejandro Balde … They represent the future of the club, “said Terrassa, highlighting some of the players who debuted under their command.

In addition, he acknowledged that expectations when he arrived at the club as a coach were “very high”, due to his history as a player and admitted that, for him, Barça “is not just a club, it is rather a religion. I was deeply connected to Barcelona and sometimes that played against me. Maybe I was too emotionalbut this experience was a real lesson, “he acknowledged.

Made self -criticism by admitting that He made “some mistakes” in day -to -day management. For example, he spoke of Sergio Busquets’s march and how he faced it: “That forced us to rethink our game style, so I opted for a midfield with three offensive players, but it was not always effective.”

In spite The club was in one of its worst periods of historyperhaps even worse than at the beginning of the millennium. “

With a view to the future, Xavi confirmed that he wants to train again from next summer. “I want to win the Champions, the Eurocup, the World Cup. I am open. Why not train another LaLiga team? I look for an exciting project. Why not also take charge of a national team?“He wondered.





As for his stage as a player, he said that, in 2014, after losing LaLiga at home and living a complicated World Cup with Spain, he thought about leaving Barça and had an offer from New York City to leave European football with 34 years. “But Luis Enrique told me: ‘Stay, you will be the leader and we will win everything’. I had an exceptional year, the best race ending that any player could dream, “he recalled.