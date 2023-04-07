The blow against Real Madrid was a fall to the reality of Barcelona. They are still in the reconstruction stage, although it is clear that they have taken steps forward and are a much better team than they were in the Koeman era or at the beginning of Xavi’s management. Today more than ever the club can begin to map out the future, it is a fact that they have won La Liga and both the board of directors and the coaching staff can take time to analyze the assembly of the squad for the next season.
There is a clear list of signings in the mind of the Barcelona team, but before making a move for any reinforcement, it is necessary to define who is leaving and who is still within the club. One of the names on the limbo of said dilemma is that of Sergio Busquets, the contention is not clear if he wants to renew or not with the culé team. He has offers of much more money in other destinations and it seems that the family factor will be key in his decision, but despite this, Xavi presses for his continuity.
Sport assures that the Blaugrana coach will have a direct talk with the containment to ask him to continue within the team for at least one more year. Beyond the fact that he will not have the same untouchable role, it is a fact that Hernández sees him to continue adding minutes within the squad and to be able to contribute. In addition, in this way the club would save money having to find a new means of containment.
