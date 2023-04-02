Berlin (dpa-Stats Perform)

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez praised his team’s massive victory over its host Elche, by four goals without a response, in the Spanish Football League.

In the face of Elche, bottom of the standings and threatened with relegation, there was not much doubt about the capabilities of Barcelona, ​​the leaders of the La Liga standings, in imposing its supremacy.

Xavi said he believes that there is a balance between everything that will bring the La Liga title to Barcelona.

He added, “It was a very good match from start to finish. We have a team that includes players who don’t necessarily participate much.”

He pointed out, “But they played a great match. This is not a definition of the team. We have taken another step towards the title. We have come close. We have shown our unity.”

Xavi praised the multi-skills of a number of his players, including Eric Garcia, who participated in midfield, and Marcos Alonso, who participated in the center of defense. As for Fati, Xavi expressed his happiness with the player’s level a week after his father complained about his son’s scarcity of participation with Barcelona.

Xavi said, “Ansu Fati made the difference. He finished the match exhausted, but he did a great job for the team. His goal came thanks to work ethic and talent.”