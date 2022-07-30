Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona coachassured this Friday that he “would like” the Argentine Lionel Messi, striker for Paris Saint Germain, to return to the Catalan club next year, because he believes that “he deserves a second chance.”

“Now Leo has a contract, now it is utopian to say that he will come this year. I would like Leo’s stage at the club not to be over, not to be the last chapter”assured Xavi in ​​Catalan at the press conference prior to this Saturday’s friendly in New York against the New York Red Bulls.

“I think he deserves a second chance or a last chance,” added the coach. Messi left Barcelona last year after 17 seasons and 672 goals and signed a contract until 2023 with PSG, with whom he was Ligue 1 champion and scored six league goals.

The Argentine’s name has once again been placed among Barcelona’s possible market targets and Xavi, who was a teammate of Messi, acknowledged that he would welcome his return.

“We are not talking about this year, we have signed great players, we have made a great team. From next year we will talk about it, but he has a contract. If the question is whether I would like it, yes, the answer is yes”, he claimed.

Xavi’s statements came after the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, recognized Messi’s time at the Catalan club did not end as he wished. “(The return of Messi) It is an aspiration that I have as president and I would like it to happen, I have been co-responsible for that ending that I consider provisional,” he said.

“Messi’s stage at Barça did not end as we all wanted, it ended very conditioned by economic reasons and we have a moral debt, in that sense we would like the end of his career to be with the Barça shirt and applauded by the fields at which go,” he added.

