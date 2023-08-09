Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Spanish coach Xavi Hernandez, coach of Barcelona, ​​​​was very careful when he was asked about rumors of the “Catalan’s” interest in including Neymar da Silva, the Brazilian samba star and Paris Saint-Germain player, but at the same time he was careful not to close the door completely on this file that he did not like at the level. personal delve into it.

Rumors of Neymar’s return to Barcelona, ​​31, surfaced during these last hours, as many French and Spanish press sources reported that the samba star really wanted to separate from Saint-Germain and welcomed his return to Barca, after he left the Camp Nou in 2017. Under a contract worth 222 million euros, which was a record at the time.

However, the same sources indicated that it was difficult to complete this deal, not only for financial reasons, but also for sports. These sources quoted Chafee’s previous statements two months ago, in which he closed the door completely to talking about this file.

He said at the time: It is a surprise that Neymar comes here, because in theory he is not in our plans.

He commented: It is true that I appreciate and love him as a person and a friend, but there are other “priorities”, and the names targeted by the club’s management and President Juan Laporta are all on the negotiating table before the board of directors.

And the Monte Carlo Sport radio and television network reported, quoting the Catalan newspaper Sport, that a meeting will be held in the coming hours between Laporta and Xavi to reconsider this file.

And when Xavi was asked again on Tuesday evening, about the assumption that this deal would be completed by Neymar’s return to play under his leadership, the coach was completely cautious in responding, but he did not close the door completely, but rather left it “equivocal”, and said in response to the question: Neymar? I can offer nothing new in this direction.

He added: When I mentioned the name of a specific player from another team, the management got angry with me, and that is why we have to wait from now until the summer transfer market closes, to see what can happen.

On the other hand, “Sport” said that Laporta had already met with his technical director, trying to persuade him to agree to include this Brazilian star, and explained to him that the deal could be done on loan, provided that the two clubs, “Saint-Germain and Barcelona”, paid his large salary through certain business agreements between them.